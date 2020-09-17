VICTORIA -- A lockdown at Quadra Elementary School was lifted Thursday morning after police took a man into custody and seized a replica firearm in the area.

The school was first placed under lock down at approximately 9:37 a.m. for a report of a man with a firearm in the area.

At the time, police told residents to remain indoors in the neighbourhood.

By approximately 10:09 a.m., a person of interest related to the call had been taken into custody and the replica firearm had been recovered.

Police say the man will not be facing charges as he was reportedly showing the item to a friend.

VicPD says the man was warned not to display replica firearms in public, as they can easily be misinterpreted as real guns.

As with every firearm report, police say they had to respond to the incident as if it were a real gun until they established it was a replica.