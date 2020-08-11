VICTORIA -- A replica firearm and fake bullets were seized by police at the former Paull’s Motor Inn in Victoria, which is currently being used as a temporary homeless shelter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria police say they were at the former hotel on Sunday responding to an unrelated call.

At approximately noon, while officers were at the building, they were told that a tenant of the shelter was in possession of a handgun.

Officers then went to the man’s room to speak with him. As they were talking, police say that officers could see the replica handgun “in plain view.”

The officers then confiscated the item and found that the firearm and bullets that accompanied it were replicas.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.