VICTORIA -- A Victoria man is facing a pair of weapons charges after an incident at a temporary homeless shelter at the former Paul's Motor Inn.

The Victoria police say officers were called to the housing facility just after midnight Tuesday morning for a report that a man had pointed an assault rifle at another man.

Attending officers found the victim, who reported the man had brandished the rifle in the building's parking lot and threatened him with it.

Police searched the area and found the alleged perpetrator and a replica rifle.

The man was arrested and transported to city cells. Police are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

No one was injured in the altercation, according to police.

It marks the third known weapons complaint at a Victoria temporary homeless shelter in two weeks.

On July 1, officers seized a loaded rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from a suite in the former Comfort Inn in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street.

Temporary homeless shelters at Victoria hotels have been a source of frustration for many residents recently.

Over the weekend, several officers attended the Travelodge hotel on Gorge Road for another police incident.

Police and the region's emergency response team attended the same Travelodge on July 1 and seized a compressed-air gun that someone allegedly used to shoot at another person.