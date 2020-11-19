VICTORIA -- Victoria police are hoping to speak with any witnesses or receive and video footage after a fatal crash took place between a cyclist and a vehicle earlier this month.

The collision claimed the life of a young woman around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the intersection of Gorge Road and Harriet Street.

Bystanders and first responders provided medical attention, however, the cyclist succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators are now looking to speak with anyone who was near the intersection between 5:15 p.m. and 5:20 p.m., especially if they were travelling westbound on Gorge Road on Nov. 6.

Police note that they are looking to speak with one cyclist in particular who was travelling westbound on Gorge Road in the direction of Harriet Street around the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have video or dashcam footage of the intersection at the time is also asked to contact police.

Anyone with information on the crash who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.