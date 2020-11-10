VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria have released new details about a crash that claimed the life of a young cyclist Friday.

The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Gorge Road and Harriet Road, closing the area to traffic for several hours.

Witnesses told CTV News the woman was struck by a truck.

“Despite the best efforts of passersby, police officers and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics, the young woman’s injuries proved to be fatal,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, according to police.

Investigators have not released the identity of the woman and said the delay in notifying the public about the collision was because the victim's family is outside of the country.

“The young woman’s family is from a country outside of Canada, which created a delay in making sure they had been informed in person, which in turn created a delay in our ability to update our community with information on this file,” Victoria police said.

“We take these steps to ensure that someone learns that their loved one has died in person, in a caring and trauma-informed manner, and are not surprised by its announcement on the news or online.”

Police say the investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t spoken with investigators is asked to contact police at 250-995-7654.