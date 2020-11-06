VICTORIA -- A woman is dead after she was struck by a truck at the intersection of Gorge Road and Harriet Road in Victoria Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to the area just before 6 p.m. Police closed Gorge Road from Balfour Place to Harriet Road for several hours.

Witnesses say a young woman was riding her bike without a helmet when the crash happened.

People who live in the area say drivers often go over the speed limit and that cyclists don't always stay in the bike lanes.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.