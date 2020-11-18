VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria have released a surveillance photo of the man suspected of a stabbing that sent a man to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries Sunday night.

The incident took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue, where a man was found suffering from several stab wounds, police said.

Bystanders and BC Emergency Health Services treated the victim at the scene and he was taken to hospital, where he remained Wednesday, according to police. His injuries are no longer considered life-threatening, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with light brown or blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black and red hooded sweater with the hood up, a black and red face mask and white Nike shoes, police said.

The suspect - who stands 5'10", has a medium build and was carrying a black shoulder bag - was last seen leaving the area eastbound on Pandora Avenue, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police detectives at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.