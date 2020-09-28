VICTORIA -- Victoria police say one man has been arrested following a stabbing in Centennial Square over the weekend.

Police say they were called to the square just after midnight Saturday after a man called 911 saying that he had been stabbed.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they searched the area and found a suspect nearby, while paramedics tended to the victim.

According to VicPD, the suspect was taken to police cells and was “released with conditions several hours later.”

The conditions include a ban on returning to Centennial Square until the man appears in court.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police say it appears that the suspect and victim were not known to each other.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.