VICTORIA -- Update:

Victoria police arrested a 64-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant Monday.

Police say Douglas McPherson was a “high-risk” federal parolee who was wanted nationally on a parole revocation warrant.

He was arrested at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, say police.

VicPD says he was located based off of a tip from the community just hours after police issued a release asking for the public’s help in locating McPherson.

“Thank you to members of our community who shared McPherson’s information and helped to resolve this file,” said VicPD in a statement Monday.

Earlier:

Victoria police are on the lookout for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is described as a "high-risk" offender.

Police say the man – Douglas McPherson, 64 – is a federal parolee who is wanted on a national parole revocation warrant.

Victoria police say that he has multiple convictions for bank robbery and is considered to be at a high risk to reoffend.

VicPD is now seeking the public’s assistance in locating McPherson, who is believed to be in the Victoria area.

McPherson is described as a white man who stands 5' 11" tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has short grey hair, blue eyes and a medium build.

Anyone who spots McPherson is asked to call 911 immediately. Otherwise, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press #1 for the reporting desk, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.