VICTORIA -- Mounties on the West Shore are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in an alleged sexual assault.

The West Shore RCMP say the alleged assault happened over a month ago, on Sept. 17. On Tuesday, police said they have exhausted their leads and are turning to the public to identify the man.

The victim is a woman who agreed to meet the man who was not known to her, according to police. A sexual assault took place during their encounter, police said.

The man is described as an Asian man, approximately 5’ 3” to 5’ 6” tall between 35 and 45 years old.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a light-coloured plaid shirt with blue jeans and dark sneakers with white soles.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Const. Hill of the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.