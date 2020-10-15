VICTORIA -- Update:

Victoria police say a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in the city late Friday afternoon.

VicPD first announced that Dallis Briet, 44, was wanted for breaking his parole conditions on Oct. 14.

Now, police say that officers with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, Victoria Strike Force and Community Services Division have located and arrested Briet.

“Thank you for sharing his information and helping us resolve this file safely,” said VicPD in a release Friday.

Earlier:

Victoria police are searching for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who fled from police in a vehicle Wednesday.

Police say they are searching for Dallis Briet, 44, who had his parole revoked after he was allegedly spotted breaking his parole conditions on Oct. 14. The conditions include a ban on driving or being in a vehicle.

On Wednesday, officers saw Briet in a car and moved to arrest him, but he drove away from the scene.

“He evaded officers, who did not pursue him to reduce the risk to nearby bystanders,” said VicPD in a release Wednesday.

Police are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating Briet.

He is described as a white man who stands 6’ 2” and weighs approximately 229 pounds. He has blue eyes, one of which is a glass prosthetic, and short brown hair that forms a “widow’s peak” near the front of his forehead. He also has a short dark brown beard with salt and pepper areas, though police are not sure if he has shaven. VicPD says that photograph of Briet is recent.

Police are also searching for a vehicle that is linked to Briet. The car is described as a 2005 seafoam green, four-door Nissan Altima. The vehicle is damaged on the driver’s side, and has no driver’s side mirror. The car has a BC license plate that reads LF7 84A

Anyone who sees Briet is asked to call 911 and is warned not to approach him.

He has previous arrests and convictions, according to Victoria police, including driving-related offences, break and enter, possession of stolen property and breaching conditions.