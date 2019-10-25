Three former rowers from the University of Victoria's women's team have filed complaints about their head coach to the university's equity and human rights office.

The three students who don't want to be named have left the Vikes team and head coach Barney Williams declined to comment.

He was a silver medallist in the 2004 Olympics in Athens and is expected to guide the women's team in the Canadian university championship next month on Elk Lake.

The University of Victoria says it can't comment while an internal investigation is underway but spokeswoman Denise Helm says any policy breaches are taken seriously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.