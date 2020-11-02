VICTORIA -- A Saanich resident is facing a hefty fine for hosting a party on Halloween night.

Saanich police say they were called to a home in the 3900-block of Lasalle Street at roughly 2:45 a.m. Sunday for a noise complaint.

When officers arrived, they found that a party was underway, with approximately 30 people inside of the home.

Police say that party attendees and the homeowner were reminded of the current provincial health order that bans gatherings of more than six guests at a private home.

“Despite warning them about the contravention of the provincial health orders currently in place, cooperation was not immediately gained, and the party continued,” said Saanich police in a release Monday.

Officers eventually broke up the party and issued the homeowner a $2,300 ticket for violating the COVID related measures act.

“Our officers responded to several noise complaints over the weekend regarding gatherings in private homes,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich police. “This was the only incident which a large private gathering was found to be held.”

On Friday night, police say that a teenager shot several fireworks at Saanich police officers at the University of Victoria campus.

Another young female victim was also hit by a firework and suffered minor burns. An 18-year-old man was later arrested for the incident and could face charges, including assault causing bodily harm.