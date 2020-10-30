VICTORIA -- Investigators say they are still searching for a missing Courtenay woman who was last seen on Halloween day in 2013.

Comox Valley RCMP are asking for anyone with information on missing woman Julia Strobach to come forward and speak with investigators.

Strobach, who was 26-years-old at the time of her disappearance, was last seen on Oct. 31, 2013, in the 1000-block of Briarwood Road, Courtenay. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Strobach, who would be 33-years-old today, is described as standing 5’9” with an average build. She has green eyes and was last seen having dyed bright-red hair. At the time of her disappearance, she may have had a backpack with her, say police.

“We will continue investigating until we can explain Julia’s disappearance,” said Staff Sgt. Glen Breckon, of the Comox Valley RCMP’s major crime unit.

“We know that someone has information that will help us locate her. If you think you might know something, even what seems like a small piece of information or insignificant, we want you to call and speak with our investigators,” he said in a release Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.