VANCOUVER -- Saanich police are searching for a suspect who aimed and shot fireworks at police officers on the University of Victoria campus Friday night.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were investigating at the University of Victoria and heard fireworks going off on the campus grounds.

“As they went to investigate, one of the suspects involved in setting off firecrackers turned on the officer, who was struck with (a firework),” said Markus Anastasiades, public information officer with Saanich Police.

The officer did not sustain any serious injuries and the suspect fled.

“During the search for the suspect, an officer came across a young female who advised she had been hit by a firework from a different male on the school’s grounds,” said Anastasiades. “She, fortunately, did not sustain serious injuries; some burns as a result of the firework aimed at her.”

Police located this suspect, but tell CTV News Vancouver Island they are still searching for the first individual who shot the fireworks at police.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody and faces possible charges of assault causing bodily harm and obstructing a police officer.

Anastasiades said police were “very disappointed to see this kind of behaviour.”

Extra patrols have been added around the university for Saturday night and Saanich police are asking people to be safe. Anyone who has had something similar happen to them is asked to contact police.

Friday’s incidents were not the only calls related to fireworks in the capital region. The Victoria Police Department said in a tweet Friday that they received several calls for “shots fired” that turned out to be fireworks.

The department said it has to attend such calls and investigate, which takes police resources away from "serious calls" that need police attention.

One of Friday's calls involved fireworks set off inside a portable toilet, according to the tweet.

Fireworks are prohib in #yyj & often result in "shots fired" calls. We had several last night (including fireworks in a port-a-potty��) & we have to attend. All the while serious calls, assaults etc, need our attn. Pls put the wick away. Our officers & your pets will thank you. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) October 31, 2020

Fireworks are prohibited in the City of Victoria without a permit.

They're also banned in Saanich, except during the hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween night.