VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating after a packet of smelling salts was reportedly found in a child’s Halloween candy.

Police were called to the 900-block of Arm Street in Esquimalt at 6:30 p.m. Sunday by a parent who said they found the ammonia inhalant, commonly used as a respiratory stimulant, in their child’s Halloween candy.

The family had been trick-or-treating in the 900-block of Arm Street and the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue on Saturday.

Officers are asking anyone who trick-or-treated in the area to check their child’s candy for suspicious items.

Anyone who finds smelling salts or other suspicious items in their children’s candy is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

Police continue to investigate.