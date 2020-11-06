VICTORIA -- B.C. RCMP are seeking information on a recent shooting that claimed the lives of three people and injured one more on Vancouver Island.

Police say they are hoping to speak with anyone who may have been in the Melrose Forest Service Road area of Qualicum Beach on Nov. 1, where the bodies were discovered.

Mounties are also looking for a driver who may have picked up two people who were near the scene when they asked for a ride on the morning of Nov. 1.

“The driver who picked up these individuals is being asked to reach out to police,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the BC RCMP in a release Thursday. “They unknowingly may have information crucial to this investigation.”

Police believe that the driver may have picked up the individuals on Highway 19 near the scene in a light-coloured sedan.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward if the have information or video footage of the service road.

“The gravel pit on Melrose Road is a popular area for quadders, dirt bikers and 4x4 enthusiasts,” said Manseau. “Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area on Nov. 1 or (during the evening of) Oct. 31 and may have video such as GoPro or helmet cam footage.”

Police say that the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has finished reviewing the physical evidence that was found at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues, with multiple police agencies involved the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211.

Earlier this week, two victims of the shooting were identified. Sources told CTV News that Shawn McGrath, 52, and his girlfriend Shanda Wilson, 38, are two of the three victims that were killed.