VICTORIA -- Mounties and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after three people were found dead and another critically injured in a Vancouver Island gravel pit Sunday.

The grisly discovery was made in a remote area near Whiskey Creek, approximately 50 kilometres west of Nanaimo.

Police say someone riding his dirt bike came across an unresponsive man on Melrose Forest Service Road and immediately called for police and paramedics.

Two ground ambulances and one air ambulance were dispatched at 2:20 p.m. for "what was initially reported as a vehicle incident," according to a B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) spokesperson.

The unresponsive man was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders also found a burned-out travel trailer with two dead adults inside. Another man, who appeared to have been shot, was found clinging to life in another trailer, Oceanside RCMP said in a statement Monday.

The injured man was airlifted to the Qualicum Beach airport and then flown in critical condition to hospital. He is now in stable condition, according to police.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

“There are many questions that remain unanswered,” said Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman. “Initial findings lead investigators to believe that this in an isolated incident between parties well known to one another. We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.”

Residents tell CTV News the gravel quarry is a popular place to ride dirt bikes and shoot guns.

Resident Tom Verbrugge called the discovery "concerning" and said people often come to the area in the winter to buy Christmas trees.

Four police vehicles and local fire trucks were blocking the entranceway to the gravel pit on Melrose Road on Sunday night. Forensic identification units and other police were also on scene photographing the area.

More investigators arrived Monday morning and the entrance remains closed to traffic.

Police are not releasing the identities of the victims at this time.

B.C.'s anti-gang task force, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, was not involved in the investigation Monday morning.