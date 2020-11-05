VICTORIA -- Two people who were found dead after a targeted killing at a Vancouver Island gravel pit Sunday have been identified to CTV News. The identity of a third person found dead is still unknown.

Sources confirmed to CTV News on Wednesday that 52-year-old Shawn McGrath, who also went by the name Shawn Moore, was one of the people found dead after a fire and shooting near Whiskey Creek, approximately 50 kilometres west of Nanaimo.

Also found dead at the scene was his girlfriend, 38-year-old Shanda Wilson, who sometimes went by the alias Shanda Atkinson.

Police confirmed on Monday they had been doing regular curfew checks on the couple before they were found dead in a trailer at the site off Melrose Forest Service Road.

The trailer was one of two that were found burned Sunday afternoon. Another man was found dead on the road nearby.

Neighbours in the area say the site was a squatters’ camp that was feared among the homeless community due to alleged drug use and mental health issues.

A fourth victim found at the scene is in hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police say the victims were all known to one another.

"We do believe that there are other people related to this event that are still at large," Oceanside RCMP said Monday.

"The initial investigation is revealing that everyone was known to one another and therefore we don’t think the general public is at risk."

Despite the belief that others may be involved, police said they do not know the identities of possible suspects.