VICTORIA -- The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking to identify two men who are persons of interests in the homicide deaths of a man and a woman in Duncan.

The homicide investigation began on Christmas Eve after a Duncan man and woman were attacked just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Trunk Road, Canada Avenue and Government Street.

When officers arrived, they found the injured pair and rushed them to a local hospital. The man succumbed to his injuries that day. On Dec. 29, the woman also passed away as a result of her injuries.

On Jan. 3, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) released surveillance video of two men who are believed to be persons of interest in the investigation. Police are now asking the public to help identify the two men, and for the individuals to come forward themselves.

"We have reason to believe there may have been at least one other altercation on Christmas Eve in the area of Trunk Road and Duncan Street involving the two persons of interest and an unknown person or people," said Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

"We strongly urge those people to come forward immediately as they may have vital information to our ongoing investigation."

One of the men is described as being a possibly white man who was wearing a black or dark coloured hoodie at the time, with a logo on the left side of his chest and a horizontal pattern on the right arm. He was also wearing dark coloured pants with a horizontal pattern on the legs and a pair of black or dark coloured shoes.

The second man is described as wearing a black or dark coloured hoodie at the time and dark pants with a thick, white vertical stripe on the leg. He was also wearing a pair of dark coloured shoes.

"Once again, police are urging anyone with information to come forward or call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211," said the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in a news release Friday.

"We are particularly interested in speaking with people who were in the area of Trunk Road and Duncan Street or Canada Avenue between 10:30 and 11:00 p.m. on the night of December 24, 2019 including those who may have dash cam footage or other video surveillance."

On Dec. 29, relatives and friends of the female victim said they were saddened about what happened to their "daughter, sister, auntie, and mother," in a GoFundMe campaign created for her, and her family.