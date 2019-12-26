DUNCAN, B.C. -- Police are investigating the killing of a man on Christmas Eve in Duncan, B.C.

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP say investigators were called to a report of an assault just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 near the intersection of Trunk Road, Canada Avenue and Government Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman, both of whom were injured, according to a news release.

The pair was taken to hospital, where the man died of his injuries, police said.

They said the woman remains in hospital.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called to assist, but investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the general public.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident that led to the victims' injuries - or who has dash cam or other surveillance video from the area that was taken between 10 and 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve - is asked to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

With files from the Canadian Press