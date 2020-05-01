VICTORIA -- A Lower Mainland RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) conducted a controlled detonation on a suspicious package in the Fernwood area of Victoria Thursday evening.

Police were first called to the Fernwood basketball court area at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a suspicious package.

Police say that an “unknown man” dropped off a metal toolbox at the basketball court and left the area.

VicPD officers attended to the scene and determined that the toolbox, which was welded shut, was suspicious.

Police remained at the area and, out of an abundance of caution, asked that residents stay away as the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) arrived.

Later Thursday, a Lower Mainland explosive disposal unit arrived and conducted a total of four controlled detonations on the suspicious item by using several pieces of equipment, including a "bomb robot."

“Fourth controlled detonation did the trick,” said Victoria police. “The scene is secured and safe.”

Police say that the toolbox was not an explosive device but noted that its “contents were suspicious.” Police say that the box contained metal, concrete and wiring.

VicPD continues to search for the man who dropped off the toolbox at the basketball court.

He is described as a white man with a brown beard who was wearing a long sleeve shirt at the time. Police say he drove a white vehicle, which may have been a Mazda, and removed the toolbox from its trunk before leaving it on the basketball court.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to contact VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.