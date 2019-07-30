

A new supportive housing project is preparing to open its doors in Parksville.

In mid-August, 52 permanent homes will open on land provided by the city at 222 Cornfield St., offering round-the-clock staffing and support in a new three-storey modular building.

Known as Orca Place, the facility will operate studio and one-bedroom units, each with a private washroom and a small kitchen.

The province contributed $8.4 million towards the project's construction and will provide an annual operating subsidy.

The Island Crisis Care Society will run the facility, providing residents with meal programs, skills training and wellness services.

"We’re proud to provide safe, supportive homes to Oceanside’s most vulnerable residents,” said Violet Hayes, executive director of the Island Crisis Care Society on Tuesday.

“The first step to wellness is having a safe place to call home. We believe that Orca Place will be transformative for those who live there and for all of Oceanside.”

Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson said Tuesday the new centre will help residents "rebuild their lives."

“We can help people move on from homelessness by bringing them indoors and offering them the supports they need," Malcolmson said.

"This approach gives people the opportunities they deserve and is good for the well-being of the community.”

The modular building was constructed by the Muchalat Group of Companies based in the Comox Valley.