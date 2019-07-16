

CTV Vancouver Island





The B.C. government has announced funding to build two-dozen new low- to middle-income rental homes on Salt Spring Island.

The project is called Salt Spring Commons, a collection of two- and three-bedroom units in eight triplex buildings at 176 Bishops Walk Rd.

Projected monthly rental rates will range between $570 for two-bedroom units and $1,475 for three-bedroom units, according to the province.

"We are working with partners to deliver affordable housing on Salt Spring Island and throughout the province, so people can stay in the communities they choose to call home," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The province will give $2.4 million to Salt Spring Island Community Services for the development, which will be built on a five-acre parcel of land owned by the society.

"This project is a testament to the power of a community pulling together," said Rob Grant, executive director of Salt Spring Island Community Services.

"Local donors, along with the provincial government through BC Housing, have made it possible for us as a housing provider to meet a critical and increasing need for affordable housing on Salt Spring."

The development is within walking distance of Ganges, which has a grocery store, community services, parks and a downtown harbour.

Construction is expected to start this fall.