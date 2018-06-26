

The provincial government has announced it will build 30 units of supportive housing and 20 new shelter beds to help the homeless population in Port Alberni.

The space will be located at 3939 8th Avenue and operated by the Port Alberni Shelter Society, B.C.'s housing ministry said in a release Tuesday.

Each of the 30 self-contained supportive housing units will include a bathroom and kitchenette, while five shelter spaces will sleep up to four people each.

The government is investing $7.4-million into the housing project, which includes capital and construction costs and an annual operating subsidy.

"Homelessness is an acute issue in B.C., and the new housing development in Port Alberni will help provide relief to people living without shelter and to families dealing with the pain of a loved one who is in need of support," area MLA Scott Fraser said in a news release.

The project will also see the construction of a multi-purpose wet-weather room that can be used as an additional extreme weather shelter space in winter.

Staff will be on site 24 hours a day to provide services like meals, life and skills training and health and wellness support services.

Muchalat Group, a Courtenay-based company, will manufacture the homes in Port Alberni.

The land where the project will be built is owned by Island Health, which will lease it to BC Housing.

The project is expected to open to residents by December.