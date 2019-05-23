

Work has begun at Westwood Farm in Nanaimo to restore the historic land back to what it once was.

Originally spanning 1,000 acres, the farm was purchased by Joseph Westwood in 1864 and was passed through the family for generations, even housing former mayor and MLA Earle Cathers Westwood.

"This is the first time it’s been really plowed in probably a generation," said Craig Evans, a Vancouver Island University instructor and founder of the Nanaimo Foodshare Society.

The current owner of the farm, Dr. John Cline, said he has partnered with the foodshare to turn two acres of his property into a vegetable garden.

Nanaimo Foodshare Society executive director Jen Cody said the idea is to introduce more locally grown produce into the area.

"The more local food we have, the better it is for us," said Cody. "Especially in terms of our physical health and access to food."

The goal is simple, said Cline: "Helping people to learn the love of food and nutrition."

An open house will be held Sat., May 25 at Westwood Farm for those who want to check out the project.