VICTORIA -- A new building offering affordable housing for families and individuals who make moderate incomes has officially opened its doors in Nanaimo.

The building, located at 858 Georgia Ave., includes 27 one- and two-bedroom rental units with monthly rents ranging from $1,100 to $1,700. The rental homes are being offered to families and individuals whose annual incomes range between approximately $44,000 and $68,000.

"People deserve to have access to safe and affordable housing in our community," said Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley in a news release Friday.

The building, which finished construction in October, was purchased by the Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society with assistance from the province.

Moving forward, the provincial government will provide approximately $9-million in low-cost financing to help the housing society manage day-to-day operations of the building.

On Friday, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said some residents of the building had already started to move in.

"This new project is a welcome addition to our housing stock for moderate- and middle-income singles, couples and small families," said Andrea Blakeman, CEO of the Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society.

"It’s really a lovely building and will be a great place for people to call home."