The province has promised to construct more than 4,900 new affordable mixed-income rental homes across B.C., with more than one quarter of those to be built on Vancouver Island.

Speaking at a news conference in Vancouver, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced a $1.9-billion investment over 10 years.

“Years of inaction on the B.C. housing crisis left families struggling to get by and unable to get ahead," Horgan said. “These new, affordable rental homes are an important step toward addressing the housing crisis and giving families in every part of the province a break from skyrocketing housing costs.”

Mixed-income means the homes will be built to target various levels of earners, from middle-income families to seniors and others on fixed incomes, and lower-income British Columbians.

All 4,902 homes announced Tuesday will be built in 42 communities across the province over the next two to three years, the government said.

Nearly 1,300 of those homes will be built on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, with the lion's share of homes to be built in Victoria.

B.C.'s capital will benefit from five projects comprising 588 homes, including:

$15.5 million to Capital Region Housing Corporation – 155 homes for individuals, families, seniors and people with disabilities

$15.7 million to Cool Aid Society – 157 homes for families and seniors

$19 million to Pacifica Housing – 130 homes for Indigenous people, seniors and women and children fleeing violence

$8.8 million to Pacifica Housing – 88 homes for individuals, families and seniors

$5.8 million to the Gorge View Society – 58 homes for families and seniors

Other projects will be built in Saanich (85 homes), Port Alberni (87 homes), Nanaimo (121 homes), Langford (80 homes), Esquimalt (161 homes), Campbell River (40 homes), Bowser (22 homes) and Ladysmith (36 homes).

Gulf Islands receiving affordable housing units include Salt Spring Island (24 homes), Hornby Island (26 homes) and Cortes Island (4 homes).

"This investment will change the lives of individuals and families in communities around B.C.," said Adam Olsen, Green MLA for Saanich North and the Islands. "I’m proud to be working with this government to tackle the affordability crisis in our province."

The province is chipping in $492-million for the projects, which were selected through a request for proposal process that closed in September.

It's also just the first set of projects to be built through the province's new Building BC: Community Housing Fund. In total, more than 14,000 affordable homes are to be built through the $1.9-billion fund over 10 years.

For a complete breakdown of where affordable housing units will be built, click here.