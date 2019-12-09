VICTORIA – A new affordable housing building designed exclusively for seniors is coming to Salt Spring Island, according to an announcement made by the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing Monday.

The two-storey wooden building will include 22 new affordable rental units, and is an expansion of the existing Croftonbrook property, which is already home to 20 units of subsidized rental housing.

According to the province, the new building, located at 132 Corbett Rd., will feature 10 studio units and 12 one-bedroom units for seniors.

Rent for the 22 new units will vary, with four of the units being locked into a monthly low-income rent of $375 for seniors. Meanwhile, 11 of the units will be reserved for seniors with low to moderate incomes, which will be set at approximately $500 for studio units and approximately $640 for one-bedroom apartments.

The remaining seven units will be set at approximately $975 per month.

"Seniors deserve to have safe and affordable housing, close to their friends and loved ones,” said Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo, on behalf of Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“Thanks to the partners who have worked to give seniors a good place to call home, our elders can stay in their community.”

The new senior housing building will be owned and operated by the Islanders Working Against Violence Society. In total, the province will provide $6.7 million in funding to construct and maintain the building while the CRD contributes $244,000 to the project.

“With more affordable, accessible homes that allow seniors to stay on Salt Spring, our community is made richer and more vibrant," said Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands in a news release.

"The safety and security of a comfortable home is a human right and I am grateful we have begun to chip away at the housing crisis.”