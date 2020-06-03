VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly attacked another man in April.

The altercation occurred at roughly 10:30 p.m. April 25 in the parking lot of a Gas N Go on the corner of Morden Road and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police say that the victim of the alleged attack had arrived at the gas station with a friend to purchase lottery tickets.

As he was approaching the Gas N Go, the victim spotted a piece of garbage on the ground and decided to pick it up and drop it in the back of a parked Nissan pickup truck.

A passenger in the truck saw the incident and stepped out of the car. Police say the passenger then charged at the victim and punched him in the head several times.

The victim told police that the attack lasted for “a few minutes” before the man climbed back into the truck and fled the area.

The victim was later taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, including a possible broken nose.

Police are now looking to identify the alleged attacker. He is described as a white man who is roughly 25 to 35 years old with a heavy-set build. He has dark hair and a dark beard. At the time, he was wearing a dark-coloured shirt, white shorts and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.