VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is connected to an ongoing investigation.

Police say that the incident occurred at roughly 1 p.m. April 18 in central Nanaimo. However, Mounties say they are “not at liberty to discuss the nature of the allegations.”

The person of interest is described as a white man who is approximately 18 to 20 years old with a muscular build. He has a buzz cut, a large beard and many tattoos on his neck and arms.

At the time of the incident, the man is believed to have been driving a small green car with white covers on the vehicle’s wheel wells. There were also white marks on the back of the car. Police say that the vehicle may have been driving throughout central Nanaimo on April 18.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.