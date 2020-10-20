VICTORIA -- In just one day, Nanaimo RCMP responded to four separate break-and-enters in the city.

One break-in occurred at a government building, another at a salon and two took place at separate rental storage facilities.

The most recent break-in occurred on Monday night at a B.C. government building located at 2100 Labieux Rd. Mounties say that a window was smashed in at a ground-level corner of the building by what was likely a rock. Thieves then made off with at least seven Lenovo ThinkBook tablets from the building.

Police say they were called to the same property earlier that evening for reports of a window being smashed, though at the time only a small portion was damaged, and no entry was made.

One day prior, between Sunday evening and Monday morning, a break-in occurred at Blush MediSpa, located at 6596 Applecross Rd. Police say that the front door of the spa was smashed in by a blunt instrument before thieves swiped an iPad and a “large quantity of cosmetics.”

Around the same time, a break-in was occurring at the Mostar Mini-storage facility located at 4073 Old Slope Pl. Mounties say that video surveillance in the area shows three people associated with a black SUV or truck taking items from storage lockers and putting them into the vehicle.

The incident took place between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 2:30 a.m. Monday. Police say at least four storage lockers were emptied of their contents. Stolen items include kayak paddles, a life jacket and small propane bottles, though many items remain unaccounted for.

Shortly after that break-in occurred, police were called to another storage facility, Supreme Self Storage, located at 40 Maki Rd.

Mounties say they were called to the facility around 7 a.m. Monday by an employee who had spotted several people allegedly breaking into the property. Once the individuals were spotted by the employee, they fled the area, leaving behind a brief trail of tools, say police.

A police service dog was called in to assist with the investigation, but the trail went cold by a nearby swamp. Mounties say that the individuals were trying to access a trailer that was parked at the storage site. Stolen items include a six-foot ladder, two skill saws, an Igloo-brand cooler and 20 boxes of nails.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Meanwhile, several break-ins were reported in Oak Bay over a short period of time this week.

Oak Bay police say they have increased patrols after two residential break-ins were reported over a 48-hour period.