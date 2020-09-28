VICTORIA -- Oak Bay police are investigating after someone with an aggressive sweet tooth allegedly broke into a local Dairy Queen over the weekend.

Police say they first received reports of the break-in on Sunday after a woman spotted a broken window at the business, located at 2013 Cadboro Bay Rd. She then spotted a planter strewn across the floor of the Dairy Queen.

“It was later confirmed that this was a break-and-enter and some ice cream bars were stolen,” said the Oak Bay Police Department in a release Monday.

Police say that no one was inside the store at the time of the break-in, which is believed to have occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers add that “nothing other than ice cream bars were stolen.”

Anyone with information on the man, pictured below, or the break-in is asked to contact Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.