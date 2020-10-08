VICTORIA -- RCMP are investigating after several high-value items were stolen from a Nanaimo apartment building’s storage area last week.

Mounties say the break-in and theft occurred on Sunday, Sept. 27 at an apartment building in the 6000-block of McRobb Avenue.

At the apartment building, the main door to a storage area was pried open. In total, three storage units were broken into and a number of items were stolen, including a Ruger Mk. 22 calibre 111 semi-automatic target pistol and more than 1,000 Canadian Maple Silver Leaf one-ounce coins.

Police say that the handgun has a serial number 27445686 and that the 1,025 silver coins have an estimated value of $40,000.

Anyone with information on the incident or on the stolen items is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file number 2020-35576.