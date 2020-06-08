VICTORIA -- One of two men charged in the 2018 killing of a Langford man in Saanich has been released on bail.

Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Shawn Campbell in September 2018.

Monsour was granted bail on Monday. Details of the bail hearing cannot be reported due to a publication ban.

Hart remains in custody.

Saanich police were called to the 3900-block of Carey Road, near Tillicum Road, on Sept. 29, 2018, for a report of a man suffering serious injuries after an assault.

Campbell was taken to hospital where he died five days later from injuries suffered during the assault, police said.

Campbell and the two men were known to each other, according to police.

Monsour's next court appearance is scheduled for June 15.