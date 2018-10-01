

The Canadian Press





The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating an alleged assault that left a 41-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say another man is in custody following the incident in the 3900-block of Carey Road Saturday afternoon.

Officials haven't said how many people may have been involved, saying in a statement only that they believe all those associated with the incident were known to each other.

Saanich Detective Sergeant Damian Kowalewich says police are deliberately releasing few details so as not to jeopardize the investigation.

But he adds there is no risk to the public.

The Saanich PD Forensics Unit was also spotted at another scene on Granderson Road in Langford. Detectives are not revealing what the connection is.