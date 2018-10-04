

CTV Vancouver Island





CTV news has confirmed 41–year-old Shawn Campbell was the victim of a brutal beating on Saturday.

Police responded to the 3900-block of Carey Road in Saanich for a report of a violent assault.

Officers found the Langford man suffering from life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, police confirmed Campbell died in hospital.

A source tells CTV news a hammer or possibly a hatchet was involved in the beating that eventually would kill the Langford husband.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating the case, which has been deemed a homicide.

Investigators suspect it was a targeted incident and those believed to be involved were known to one another.

On Sunday, Saanch police said an individual was in custody, but so far no charges have been laid.

Police don’t believe the general public is at risk, but say they are still gathering evidence and pursuing a number of investigative leads.

Investigators also cordoned off the area near a residence on Granderson Road in Langford on Saturday. It’s unclear how the two are related.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support Campbell’s family.