VANCOUVER -- Police on Vancouver Island say two people have been arrested and charged with the 2018 killing of a Langford man.

Nathan Monsour, 33, and Lee Hart, 38, have each been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 41-year-old Shawn Campbell in September 2018, according to a release from Saanich police.

It was Saanich police who responded to the initial call about Campbell on Sept. 29, 2018. They were called to the 3900 block of Carey Road, near its intersection with Tillicum Road, for a report of a man suffering serious, life-threatening injuries as the result of an assault.

Campbell was taken to hospital, where he died five days later from the injuries he sustained during the assault, police said.

At the time, police said they believed the victim and the people responsible for his death were known to each other.

Monsour and Hart were arrested Friday following an investigation by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, police said. They are being held in police custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.