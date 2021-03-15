VICTORIA -- A man from Alberta has been arrested for allegedly breaking into homes in Victoria's Rockland neighbourhood while armed with an axe.

Police patrol officers and canine units were called to the 1700-block of Oak Shade Lane around 10 a.m. Sunday for an attempted break-and-enter.

The homeowner told police he was confronted at his home by a man armed with an axe.

Police began a search of the area and soon heard from several other residents who reported seeing the man running through yards and attempting to enter several homes.

The man then allegedly gained access to a home in the 1800-block of Richardson Street. When police arrived they found a woman had fled the home and reported the man was still inside.

Officers called the man outside and he was arrested without incident, according to police.

Investigators say the man is responsible for multiple break-ins in which he allegedly stole items, including prescription medications.

Police say the man had travelled to the area from Alberta and has been sheltering in Beacon Hill Park.

Officers believe the man may have committed other break-ins between Beacon Hill and Rockland.

Residents are asked to check their homes and outbuildings and report encounters or thefts to VicPD at 250-995-7654.

The man was held in custody and is facing recommended charges of breaking and entering and assault with a weapon.