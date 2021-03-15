VICTORIA -- Victoria police arrested two Saanich men who are suspected of trafficking drugs and focusing on people who live in shelters in the community.

Police say a month-long investigation was launched after VicPD received community reports of two men "targeting people struggling with addiction at local shelters."

Investigators then tracked and watched the suspects, who were allegedly seen selling drugs to people living in shelter facilities.

On March 11, officers with VicPD and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a home in the 400-block of Orion Place in Saanich.

During the search – which also included three vehicles – police found fentanyl, cocaine, and cash, indicating drug trafficking.

"These arrests come in the midst of the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic in which drugs like fentanyl have killed thousands of British Columbians," said Victoria police in a release Monday.

The two men are now facing recommended charges of drug trafficking.