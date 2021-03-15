VICTORIA -- British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating after a Victoria police officer shot a man at the Royal Jubilee Hospital emergency room.

Victoria police say the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were at the hospital for an unrelated call at approximately 5:30 a.m. when there was a report of a man with a weapon in the building.

Victoria police say a stun gun was used on the man before an officer shot him with a pistol.

Several Victoria police officers, including a forensic identification team, remained on scene at the hospital Monday.

The entryway to the hospital’s emergency department was reopened by 11 a.m.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) confirmed to CTV News that it is investigating the incident.

The IIO's chief civilan director Ron MacDonald says he's not aware of another incident in B.C. in which someone was shot by a police officer inside a hospital emergency room.

"We'll be, of course, looking at all the evidence that's available, which will include what no doubt is quite a bit of video evidence from the area," MacDonald said. "Obviously there will be many witnesses, and we'll be talking with them."

The IIO is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to please contact the Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or provide information online at iiobc.ca.

The Victoria police major crimes unit is also investigating the altercation.