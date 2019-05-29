

CTV Vancouver Island





Warning: This story contains graphic content.

The trial of an Oak Bay man accused of killing his young daughters continued Wednesday, with the jury being shown a series of exhibits by Saanich police Det. Corri Bland.

Bland showed the jury a knife that was seized from Berry's apartment the day after six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey were found dead in their father's apartment on Christmas Day 2017. Berry was also found at that time badly injured in the bathtub.

Bland testified the knife was discovered on the apartment floor near Aubrey's bed.

She also presented the court with the pyjama tops worn by each of the two little girls when their bodies were found.

As the court was being shown Chloe's blood-soaked and torn pyjama top, Berry's lawyer, Kevin McCullough, stood and asked the court for a brief break. A sniffle could be heard in the courtroom.

It's not possible to see Berry in the prisoner's box from the video feed in Victoria, but CTV News reached out to someone in the courtroom in Vancouver, who confirmed Berry appeared emotional and in tears.

The jury was also shown the bloody and torn pyjama top worn by Aubrey, as well as notes written by the girls to Santa.

Berry, 45, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of second-degree murder.

The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court, and is expected to last through much of the summer.