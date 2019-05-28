

The trial of an Oak Bay man accused of killing his young daughters continued Tuesday with the jury hearing the contents of a rambling and disjointed letter that investigators found at the scene with the girls' bodies.

Andrew Berry is accused of murdering six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey, whose bloodied bodies were found in Berry's Beach Drive apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

Berry, who was found at the scene badly injured in his bathtub, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

The Crown prosecution says the letter was written by Berry and addressed to his sister, whose name is protected by a publication ban.

The letter is structured as a point-form list of "factors," half of which are under the heading "Factors: parents" and the other half under the heading "Factors: Sarah."

"Sarah" could refer to Sarah Cotton, Berry's estranged partner and Chloe and Aubrey's mother, with whom he shared custody of the girls.

The letter begins: "Couldn’t take the abuses by Sarah plus parents. I gambled to get away, live in exile with the girls."

It goes on to detail arguments about money, religion, child custody and a suitable school for Chloe.

"This was the last straw. I quit my job and went for it," it states.

The first item listed in the "Factors: Sarah" section reads: "Did she mean violently to get a leg up in divorce coinciding with inheritance. Not seeing the girls for months."

The list includes further entries such as "screwing me out of fixing the house" and "lying about her financial position," as well as "blaming me for Aubrey’s head trauma and getting away with it. (Falling at McDonald’s) sort of."

Cryptically, the letter goes on to say, "betrayed, bullied, and miscast I set out to leave with the kids… but I thought it better for myself and kids to escape. Things were getting worse not better. Sarah’s empowerment unchecked."

On the third page, the note lists the passwords for a cell phone, an internet account, a Google account and a BMO bank account.

The letter closes by instructing Berry's sister to "please influence my girls to tell it like it is. They had two rules, listen to me and protect your sister," before adding, "they are ruthless – Mom plus Sarah," and finally, "I love you very much."

The letter is signed, "Anyway love and tenderness, Andrew," next to a drawing of a heart in the bottom right of the page containing the names "Chloe Coco" and "Aubzy Waubzies."

The trial continues Wednesday in provincial court in Vancouver.