VICTORIA -- A COVID-19 exposure event has been declared at a Victoria-area school, according to Island Health.

The exposure occurred at Lakeview Christian School on Monday, Nov. 16.

Island health says that the exposure is limited to just one person so far, who attended the school while they were infectious.

As per previous COVID-19 school exposure events, Island Health says that families who have children who attend the school do not need to take any actions unless they are instructed to do so by public health teams.

"If you do not receive a phone call or letter from public health, your child should continue to attend school," reads the Island Health website.

The exposure event at Lakeview Christian School marks the seventh COVID-19 exposure to occur at a school on Vancouver Island this month, according to Island Health, and the first to be reported at a Victoria-area institution.

COVID-19 exposure event notifications can be found on the Island Health website and will remain on the website for two weeks after each school’s last exposure date.