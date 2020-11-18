VICTORIA -- A hardware store in Qualicum Beach has temporarily closed its doors for cleaning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Dolly’s Home Hardware store, located at 169 W. 2nd Ave., says that an employee sought a COVID-19 test on Monday and received a positive test result on Tuesday. The employee was last working in the shop on Nov. 13 and 14, according to the business.

That staff member is now self-isolating and following public health directions.

“As we work through this process, we have decided to voluntarily close our doors on Wednesday, Nov. 18, so we can thoroughly disinfect our store,” said Dolly’s in a social media post Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our employees and our local community is paramount, and we remain committed to following all health and safety guidelines set out by Island Health, including wearing masks, physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and enhanced cleaning protocols,” said the store.

The business adds that it was following all provincial health guidelines before it voluntarily closed this week.

“We thank you for your support and understanding as we work through this process,” said Dolly’s.

COVID-19 exposures have become more frequent on Vancouver Island as cases surge across the province.

Just this week, Island Health announced Vancouver Island’s first care home outbreak of COVID-19, at a long-term care home in Port Alberni, where so far just one staff member has tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the City of Victoria confirmed Tuesday that it had its first case in which a municipal employee tested positive for COVID-19. That person is now self-isolating.