VICTORIA -- The City of Victoria says that its first case of COVID-19 among a municipal employee has been confirmed.

CTV News has learned that the staff member is part of the city’s public works team and began feeling ill between Nov. 13 and 16.

The employee is now self-isolating, and all close contacts have been contacted by public health teams, according to the city.

The municipality says it does not believe there is any risk of exposure to the public.

"Due to the nature of the employee’s work, there is no additional concern for the public," the city told CTV News in a statement Tuesday.

Victoria City Hall remains open to the community, though masks are required in all indoor municipal spaces.

The city adds that many municipal services, like bill payments, business licences and dog licences, can be accessed and filed online.

"As always, health and safety is our top priority and this is why we closely follow the COVID-19 workplace safety protocols," said the city.