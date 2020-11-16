VICTORIA -- Two more schools in Nanaimo and one in Ladysmith have been added to the list of COVID-19 exposure sites on Vancouver Island, bringing the number of island schools affected by the virus over the past two weeks to five.

Island Health says Randerson Ridge Elementary on Nelson Road has a case cluster, meaning two or more people with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections attended the school during their infectious period.

The exposures occurred each day from Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 9-10.

There was also an exposure at Nanaimo's Frank J Ney Elementary on Williamson Road on Nov. 12.

On Monday, health officials reported another exposure at Ladysmith Secondary School on Sixth Avenue. The exposure dates were Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 12-13.

Last week, Dover Bay Secondary on McGirr Road reported a COVID-19 case cluster, with exposures on Nov. 2, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

In addition, John Barsby Secondary on Seventh Street reported a case cluster with exposures on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. More exposures were later reported on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

Island Health says families with children who attend the schools do not need to take any additional actions unless they are contacted directly by public health officials.

"If you or your child have been identified as a COVID-19 positive case or close contact, be assured that Island Health’s public health team will contact you directly and provide further instruction," the health authority says.