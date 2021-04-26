VICTORIA -- Six schools on Vancouver Island were added to Island Health's list of COVID-19 exposure sites over the weekend, most of which are located in Greater Victoria.

Since Friday, Island Health has announced exposures at the following schools:

Belmont Secondary, Langford

Colquitz Middle School, Saanich

Northridge Elementary, Saanich

Cedar Hill Middle School, Saanich

Christ Church Cathedral School, Victoria

Ecole Quarterway Elementary, Nanaimo

At Belmont Secondary, a COVID-19 exposure occurred on April 20.

Meanwhile, at Colquitz Middle School and Northridge Elementary, exposures at both schools occurred on April 19.

At Cedar Hill Middle School, exposures took place on April 19 and 20, according to Island Health.

Meanwhile, an exposure occurred at Christ Church Cathedral School on April 21.

Lastly, exposures have been reported at Ecole Quarterway on April 20, 21 and 22, according to Island Health.

Whenever a COVID-19 exposure takes place at a school, Island Health begins contact tracing and will reach out to anyone who was at a high risk of exposure.

Families that are not contacted by public health staff can continue sending their children to school as usual, according to Island Health.

There are currently 15 schools on Island Health's list of school exposure sites. Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure.

As of Monday, COVID-19 outbreaks continue at two Victoria long-term care homes and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.