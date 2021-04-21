VICTORIA -- Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Victoria, the health authority announced Wednesday.

Two people, a resident and a staff member, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Mount St. Mary Hospital.

The outbreak is limited to two houses at the care facility, according to Island Health.

Enhanced safety measures have now been put in place at the care home, particularly in the areas where the outbreak was detected.

Island Health says that admissions and visits to the two affected houses has been suspended, and staff and resident movement within the facility has been limited.

The healthy authority says that visits in other areas of the care facility may be affected by staffing impacts due to the outbreak.

The staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 is now self-isolating at home, according to Island Health. Meanwhile, public health staff are conducting contact tracing and notifying anyone who may be at a high-risk of exposure.

Mount St. Mary is a not-for-profit care home that is operated by the Marie Esther Society. While the outbreak is underway, Island Health says it will increase support of the long-term care home.