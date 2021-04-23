VICTORIA -- Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a second long-term care home in Victoria.

Island Health says two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Craigdarroch Care Home. Both staff members were self-isolating at home Friday.

The health authority says no residents have reported experiencing symptoms.

The care home, located at 1048 Craigdarroch Rd., has implemented enhanced coronavirus control measures, including restricting admissions, transfers and social visits at the home.

All residents and staff will be tested for COVID-19, according to Island Health.

On Wednesday, an outbreak was declared at the Mount St. Mary Hospital care home in Victoria after one resident and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.